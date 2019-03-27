Haverford Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.78.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

