Hansteen (HSTN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Hansteen (LON:HSTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Hansteen alerts:

Shares of HSTN opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Monday. Hansteen has a 52 week low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 136.80 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which is incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London, W1S 3DL. The Group's principal activities are those of a property group investing mainly in industrial properties in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.