Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after purchasing an additional 652,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,207,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Oshkosh by 6,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 75.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $82.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $305,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,979. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

