Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,199,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,249 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,229,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,623,000 after acquiring an additional 327,768 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,394,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,848,000 after acquiring an additional 629,420 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 468,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. CIBC raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 30,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $3,633,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $2,498,455.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,224.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.28. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

