Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,700,000 after acquiring an additional 249,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,560.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

