Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.31. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1116195 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Halcon Resources from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 3.71.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 201,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 174,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 324,836 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,868,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,289,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

