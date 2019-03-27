Hackspace Capital Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (HAC)

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Hackspace Capital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hackspace Capital has traded flat against the US dollar. Hackspace Capital has a market capitalization of $298,562.00 and $0.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hackspace Capital Profile

Hackspace Capital (CRYPTO:HAC) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,764 tokens. The official website for Hackspace Capital is hackspace.capital . Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hackspace Capital is medium.com/@hackspacecap

Buying and Selling Hackspace Capital

Hackspace Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hackspace Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hackspace Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

