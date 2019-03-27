GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,900,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,339 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

