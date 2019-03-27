Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) & Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Financial Survey

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 11 7 0 2.39

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.36, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $49.80 million 2.01 $7.33 million $2.18 10.28 Fifth Third Bancorp $7.97 billion 2.03 $2.19 billion $2.54 9.82

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 14.72% 12.60% 1.06% Fifth Third Bancorp 27.32% 12.34% 1.28%

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of April 18, 2017, the company had nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties; and loan production offices in Jasper and Webster Counties. It also provides access to approximately 24,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 1,121 full-service banking centers and 2,419 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

