GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 13,239 Barclays PLC (BCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barclays by 248.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,835 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $9,490,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $6,786,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $6,009,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

BCS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

