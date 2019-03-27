GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in GTx, Inc. (GTXI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 109,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTXI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GTX during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GTX during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GTX by 23.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 90,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in GTX by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 467,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 75,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GTX by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 75,539 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of GTXI stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. GTx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

