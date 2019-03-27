GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $116,000 in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 130.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 932,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

