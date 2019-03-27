Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.52. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 18944 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $487.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.12.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $11,630,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 1,613,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 297,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 29.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 285,200 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 28.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 900,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 201,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in personal loans, deposit accounts, purchase and sale of foreign exchange and precious metals and credits cards.

