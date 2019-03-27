Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 6,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 36.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after acquiring an additional 155,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

