Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,556.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

