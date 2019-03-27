GreenMed (GRMD) Market Cap Hits $19,805.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $19,805.00 and $0.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00414040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.01609166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001301 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

