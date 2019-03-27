Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Director John R. Farris Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director John R. Farris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,570 shares in the company, valued at $814,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GRBK stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 756,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 221,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 167,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

