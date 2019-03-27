Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $138.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

