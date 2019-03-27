Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,711 Shares of HFF, Inc. (HF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HFF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HF. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in HFF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HFF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HFF by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,560,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,217,000 after purchasing an additional 410,192 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HFF during the third quarter worth about $15,234,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of HFF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 155,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of HF stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.69. HFF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.10 million. HFF had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.52%. Equities analysts expect that HFF, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the consumers and providers of capital in the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, bridge loans, entity level and mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, and tax exempt and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land, as well as senior, independent, and assisted living facilities.

