Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,820,476.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 221,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $1,820,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $198,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 32,309 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $264,610.71.

On Thursday, March 14th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 64,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $521,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 35,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $291,770.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $308,625.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 61,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $515,760.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 38,900 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $324,037.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 40,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $334,512.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $165,445.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 39,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $322,778.00.

GECC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 67,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,593. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

