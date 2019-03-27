grace capital Purchases Shares of 1,000 Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

grace capital purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $105.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

