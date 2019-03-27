grace capital Invests $46,000 in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stock

grace capital acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,005,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,861 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 22,820,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $586,481,000 after acquiring an additional 412,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,651,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,751 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. R. F. Lafferty set a $43.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOV opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -334.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/grace-capital-invests-46000-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-stock.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.