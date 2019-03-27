Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Navigant Consulting by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Navigant Consulting by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Navigant Consulting by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navigant Consulting by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigant Consulting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCI opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.58 million, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

