Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 140,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twitter by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $908.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $685,321.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,244,108 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $158,422.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,172,661 shares of company stock valued at $66,526,602. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

