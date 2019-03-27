Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 128,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 47.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 3,043 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $176,828.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 27,725 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $1,631,061.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,968,741.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,113. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

