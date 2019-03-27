Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GT. Longbow Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.52. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, Director Werner Geissler bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

