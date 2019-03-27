Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

GBDC stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

