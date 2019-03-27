Goldplay Exploration (GPLY) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY) fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 156,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 72,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Goldplay Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $8.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

