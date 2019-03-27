Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Increased by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.62.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $190.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $262.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

