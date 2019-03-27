goeasy Ltd (GSY) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.39. 55,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.19, a current ratio of 16.77 and a quick ratio of 16.70. The company has a market cap of $615.09 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$30.42 and a 12 month high of C$54.80.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 5.08000041393457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.50, for a total value of C$219,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,306,109. Insiders sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,692 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

