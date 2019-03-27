Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) Shares Up 27.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) shot up 27.9% during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.25. The stock traded as high as C$14.45 and last traded at C$14.29. 800,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 212,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.17.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $451.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc will post 1.23000007880223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Gluskin Sheff + Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.99%.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

