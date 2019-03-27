Global Self Storage (SELF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.74

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 4324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELF)
Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
