Global Self Storage (SELF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.74

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 4324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Self Storage by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Global Self Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 412,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

