Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,090. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.