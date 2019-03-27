Gerresheimer AG (GXI) Receives €68.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.34 ($79.46).

GXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

ETR GXI opened at €67.85 ($78.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a one year high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

