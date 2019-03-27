Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.75 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 146.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,527,000 after buying an additional 78,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $428,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,251 shares of company stock worth $321,816 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

BC stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

