Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.89 Million Stake in Tribune (TRCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,122 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Tribune worth $38,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Tribune by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,113,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,365,000 after buying an additional 209,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,113,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,365,000 after buying an additional 209,923 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Tribune by 100.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,996,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,428,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,060,000 after buying an additional 938,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tribune by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,000,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 945,058 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tribune alerts:

Shares of TRCO stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Tribune has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.59 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tribune will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRCO shares. Gabelli started coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. FinnCap started coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tribune in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tribune currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.89 Million Stake in Tribune (TRCO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/geode-capital-management-llc-has-38-89-million-stake-in-tribune-trco.html.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune (NYSE:TRCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.