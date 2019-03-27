GDS (GDS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 3.25. GDS has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $829.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,469,000 after purchasing an additional 706,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,888,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after purchasing an additional 920,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.