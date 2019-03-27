GCM Resources (GCM) Shares Up 11.5%

GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.25 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.38). 255,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 538,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.34).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of GCM Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.

