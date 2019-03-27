Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,280. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

