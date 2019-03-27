Garda Diversified Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (GDF)

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
GDF stock opened at A$1.34 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Garda Diversified Property Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.11 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of $212.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.
About Garda Diversified Property Fund
Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Garda Diversified Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Diversified Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.