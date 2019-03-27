Garda Diversified Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (GDF)

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

GDF stock opened at A$1.34 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Garda Diversified Property Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.11 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of $212.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

About Garda Diversified Property Fund

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

