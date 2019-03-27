FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Lifted by National Bank Financial (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.07.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$33.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.62. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$19.87 and a one year high of C$33.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$259.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

