FY2019 EPS Estimates for HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) Decreased by Analyst

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HANNOVER RUECK/S’s FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

