FTD Companies (FTD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 310154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTD Companies in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on FTD Companies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get FTD Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.59.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.60 million. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTD Companies Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FTD Companies (FTD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/ftd-companies-ftd-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-62.html.

About FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.