Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0871 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/franklin-limited-duration-income-trust-ftf-declares-dividend-increase-0-09-per-share.html.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.