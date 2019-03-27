Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 832 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.99.

GSK stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 832 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/founders-financial-securities-llc-sells-832-shares-of-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk.html.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.