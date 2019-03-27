Fortis (FTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 360,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $37.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 274.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 419,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 104,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortis by 32.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 125,054 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

