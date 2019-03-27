Fluoropharma Medical (FPMI) vs. Lantheus (LNTH) Financial Analysis

Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluoropharma Medical and Lantheus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A -$2.04 million N/A N/A Lantheus $343.37 million 2.65 $40.51 million $0.94 25.10

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Fluoropharma Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Lantheus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fluoropharma Medical has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fluoropharma Medical and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Lantheus 11.80% 73.07% 9.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fluoropharma Medical and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluoropharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lantheus has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Fluoropharma Medical.

Summary

Lantheus beats Fluoropharma Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluoropharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures. The company also offers Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function, and to image cerebral blood flow; Neurolite, an injectable to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable technetium-labeled imaging agent used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical used in the manufacture of sources for the calibration and maintenance of single-photon emission computed tomography imaging cameras. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium TI 201, which is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67 that is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; and LMI 1195 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment follow-up of neuroendocrine tumors. The company sells its products to radiopharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

