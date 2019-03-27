Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $361-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.29 million.Five Below also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,402. Five Below has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Five Below (FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/five-below-five-issues-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.