Fiserv Inc (FISV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.64.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,167,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,573,000 after purchasing an additional 898,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,638,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,178,000 after buying an additional 845,558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7,194.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,203,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,084,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after buying an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.