FirstService Corp (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 5th

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.79. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$87.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.86.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$665.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 3.30999965983024 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

